More Hungarians vacation locally

Domestic travellers spent 672,000 guest nights at commercial accommodations in Hungary in June, rising closer to levels a year earlier, data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) show.

The number of guest nights spent by domestic travellers stood at 40.8% of levels in the same month a year earlier, improving after reaching just 14.1% of the annualised level in May, as the country came out of a lockdown to contain the spread of the novel coronavirus. The number of guest nights spent by foreign visitors reached 101,000 in June, just 6.8% of the number in the same month a year earlier. Hungarians spent 232,000 guest nights in the area around Lake Balaton, making it the most popular travel destination in June. Revenue of commercial accommodations fell 77.0% to 12 billion forints in June from the same month a year earlier.

For the period January-June, the number of guest nights at commercial accommodations dropped 60.6% year-on-year to 5,197,000. The number of guest nights spent by domestic travellers fell by 54.5% to 2,920,000 and the number spent by foreigners slipped by 66.4% to 2,259,000.

Revenue of commercial accommodations dropped 58.7% to 99 billion forints in January-June.

MTI