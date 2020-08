Today, there is going to be a special design market organized next to Forum Debrecen.

The market and the programs start at 4:00 pm and last until 9:00 in the evening.

Participants:

Anikás

arszi

Bellelelle

Bőrület

Debreczeni Cheese Workshop

Deerwood Design

Exiter Diary

Happy by Honey

Holdviola – soap and many others

Ínyenc Chilikert

JuditCs.Horváth

Judit Karászi

KATA – Handwoven shawls, scarves and fine textiles

Maminvent

MINUMA

Miyaou

UDSGN jewellery

Attending the event is free of charge.

Facebook event.