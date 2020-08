A special medical and rescue team of Debrecen University left for Beirut, the university said.

In cooperation with the foreign ministry, the team headed by András Késmárky is taking bandages, medicine, ventilators, medical diagnostics devices and other medical supplies to the area affected by Tuesday’s devastating explosions, the statement said. The Hungarian team is expected to assist in rescue operations until next Thursday, it added.

