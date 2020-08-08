2 Deaths, 24 New Cover-19 Infections in Hungary

Two elderly Covid-19 patients, suffering from underlying illnesses, have died and the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has increased by 24 to 4,621 over the past 24 hours, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Friday morning.

The number of fatalities increased to 602, while 3,464 people have made a recovery. There are 55 active infections and 72 coronavirus patients are being treated in hospital for Covid-19, six on ventilators. Fully 7,092 people are in official home quarantine, while the number of tests carried out stands at 355,467. New restrictions on entering the country came into force on July 12, with the aim of preventing the import of infections from abroad. Foreign countries have been classed into three categories: red, yellow, green. The authorities are screening arrivals and taking action based on the severity of the infection rate in each country.

This can include ordering home quarantine for 14 days and compulsory testing. The government and the chief medical officer review the classification of the countries on a weekly basis. To avoid a flare-up of the epidemic, the government has cancelled the celebrations that draw large crowds on the August 20 national holiday, including the fireworks and the air show. The ban on gatherings of more than 500 people has been extended beyond August 15. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (2,074), followed by Pest County (695) and the counties of Fejér (379), Komárom-Esztergom (315) and Zala (265). Békés County has the fewest infections (18).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay