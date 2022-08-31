Hungary Trade in Services Surplus Reaches EUR 2.116 BN in Q2

Hungary had a 2.116 billion euro surplus in trade of services in the second quarter, widening from 1.578 billion euros in the same period a year earlier, data released by the Central Statistical Office (KSH) on Tuesday show.

Exports of services increased by 29.8% to 6.860 billion euros during the period. Imports of services rose by 28.0% to 4.744 billion euros. KSH attributed most of the increase in the surplus to a 278 million euro improvement in the surplus of logistics services and a 269 million euro increase in the surplus of tourism services. In a quarter-on-quarter comparison, exports of services increased by 19.5% and imports by 9.7%. The surplus widened by 697 million euros from the first quarter.

