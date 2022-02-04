Museum of Fine Arts to Feature Bosch, Matisse, El Greco Exhibitions in 2022

The Museum of Fine Arts in Budapest will soon present its “strongest ever line-up” featuring exhibitions by Bosch, Matisse and El Greco in 2022, the museum’s director said on Thursday.

The comprehensive revamp project of the museum building will be completed this year, László Baán told a press conference. The Bosch exhibition opening on April 8 will present 90 works, including eleven signed by Bosch, and it will be among the world’s most significant shows of the artist in the past decade, he added. Baán also highlighted an exhibition at the National Gallery dubbed Art Deco Budapest presenting works from the 1920s and 1930s. Additionally, a retrospective of Janos Vaszary will feature 24 newly discovered paintings, he said.

Meanwhile, the museum has put on display a newly purchased watercolour Paul Cézanne painted in 1890 as part of the ongoing exhibition entitled Cézanne to Malevich. The canvas shows the view of the Colombier Chateau in Switzerland on one side and a study for a group of trees on the other, he said. The museum purchased the work at Christie’s in New York late last year for 750,000 dollars with state support, Baán said.

Baán said the new Museum of Ethnography will also open in the near future, as part of the Liget Budapest development project in the City Park.

Also, the House of Music, Budapest, whose architecture has been critically acclaimed and which also forms a part of the Liget development, was inaugurated recently.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay