The National Food Chain Safety Agency (Nébih) has withdrawn lemons from Turkey available in Auchan’s stores.

The marketing of the product with a packaging date of 12.01.2022 was suspended by Nébih due to the residue content exceeding the limit value. The date of sampling was January 25th – it was written.

According to the notification, the measure taken by the authority means the withdrawal of 11,886 kilograms of lemons.