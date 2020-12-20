There was also a 26-year-old victim yesterday – the daily death toll is still very high

185, mostly elderly, chronic patients died, and another 2,967 Hungarian citizens were diagnosed with the coronavirus infection, koronavirus.gov.hu ​​reported on Sunday.

The government portal wrote that the number of infected people in Hungary had increased to 302,989. The number of deaths increased to 8099, the number of recovered patients was 97,443. The number of active infected people was 197,447. 18% of the active infected people, 20% of the deceased, and 22% of those who recovered were from Budapest.

By Sunday dawn, a 26-year-old man had also died from the infection, according to the information page, his underlying disease was an amino acid metabolism disorder.

The hospital cares for 7,022 patients with coronavirus, 520 of whom are on ventilators. There are 41,445 people in official home quarantine, and the number of samples has risen to 2,504,837.

According to the map of the site, most people have been registered so far in Budapest (58,948) and Pest County (38,412). This is followed by Győr-Moson-Sopron (17,926), Borsod-Abaúj-Zemplén (17,557), Hajdú-Bihar (17,054) and Szabolcs-Szatmár-Bereg counties (15,138). The county that is the least affected by the infection is Tolna (5817).

