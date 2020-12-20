DKV has announced whether or not ticket and season ticket prices will increase in Debrecen in 2021

The Debrecen transport company has issued a notice informing passengers about the 2021 ticket and season ticket prices. The announcement begins with good news: DKV Zrt.’s ticket and season ticket prices won’t change from 1 January 2021.

The sale of tickets and season tickets for the year 2021 will start on December 28, 2020 on www.dkvejegy.hu, where the season ticket can be purchased quickly, conveniently and without queuing for any type of card and student card.

At Petőfi tér, Segner tér and Doberdó utca permanent ticket offices and the authorized customer service will start selling tickets on 28 December 2020, at ticket machines on 1 January 2021, while at temporary ticket offices and other points of sale, ticket sales start on 2 January 2021.

Passengers are reminded that between 28 and 31 December it is no longer possible to buy a half-monthly pass for December.

DKV also launches additional rides on several bus lines.

The new type of 1-hour mobile ticket can also be purchased from 1 January 2021 through the application of Nemzeti Mobilfizetési Zrt.

Festive opening of season ticket offices:

The season ticket offices in Petőfi tér, Segner tér and Doberdó utca will be open until 1 pm on December 24, 2020. And during the holidays, customers are welcome with the usual opening hours. You can find out more about the opening hours of the ticket offices here.

2020 lease validity:

The month of December 2020, II. half a month, IV. quarterly and annual passes can be used for travel until January 7, 2021. From the start of operations on January 8, 2021, we won’t be able to accept the 2020 coupons, their use will incur additional fees.

