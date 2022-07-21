From July 19, vaccination points in Debrecen will be open on Tuesdays too

Due to the increase in the number of people affected by the coronavirus infection, the vaccination points will be open on Tuesdays and Fridays from July 19. At the vaccination points, the vaccine against the coronavirus is administered even without an appointment.

Those who want to administer the vaccine against the coronavirus are also received at the vaccination point in the Outpatient Care Center of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center (Bethlen utca 11-17) on Tuesdays and Fridays between 9 a.m. and 7 p.m.

5-11-year-olds are still vaccinated at the Pediatric Clinic of the University of Debrecen Clinical Center (Nagyerdei krt. 98), every Friday between 12:00 and 18:00.

hirek.unideb.hu