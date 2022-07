Mávinform informed passengers on its Facebook page that a freight train hit a person between Cegléd and Abony.

According to their statement, until the end of the investigation, trains can only run on one track between the two stations, therefore in the afternoon hours you can expect a longer travel time of 15-20, sometimes 20-30 minutes and shorter routes on the Budapest-Cegléd-Szolnok-Debrecen-Nyíregyháza-Záhony line.

liner.hu

MÁV