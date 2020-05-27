Hungary Population Decline Slows in First Quarter

Europe National
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Hungary Population Decline Slows in First Quarter

Hungary’s population decline slowed in the first quarter of the year as the number of births increased by 6.5% and the number of deaths decreased by 8.5% compared with the same period last year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported.

Preliminary figures show that there were 22,210 births in January-March, up 1,349 from the same period a year earlier. According to leap day-adjusted data, the number of births for the period was up 5.3% compared with 2019. The number of deaths was 34,565, down 3,230 from last year, KSH said. According to leap day-adjusted data, the number of deaths was down 9.6%.
The rise in births and the drop in the death rate means that the rate of natural population decline was down 27% compared with the same period last year, or 28%, according to leap day-adjusted data. The number of marriages nearly doubled to 12,271 compared with the same period last year.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay

Related Posts

European teachers and trainers: the Council adopts conclusions

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Companies apply for subsidies to support HUF 295 BN of investments

Kurucz Judit

Csongrád County to be Renamed Csongrád-Csanád County

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *