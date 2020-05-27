Hungary Population Decline Slows in First Quarter

Hungary’s population decline slowed in the first quarter of the year as the number of births increased by 6.5% and the number of deaths decreased by 8.5% compared with the same period last year, the Central Statistical Office (KSH) reported.

Preliminary figures show that there were 22,210 births in January-March, up 1,349 from the same period a year earlier. According to leap day-adjusted data, the number of births for the period was up 5.3% compared with 2019. The number of deaths was 34,565, down 3,230 from last year, KSH said. According to leap day-adjusted data, the number of deaths was down 9.6%.

The rise in births and the drop in the death rate means that the rate of natural population decline was down 27% compared with the same period last year, or 28%, according to leap day-adjusted data. The number of marriages nearly doubled to 12,271 compared with the same period last year.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay