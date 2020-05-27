8 Die, 3,771 Infected in Hungary

Eight patients have died in the past 24 hours, all of them elderly and suffering from underlying illnesses, bringing the total number of fatalities to 499, while novel coronavirus infections in Hungary have increased by 15 to 3,771, koronavirus.gov.hu has said.

Fully 1,836 hospitalised patients have made a recovery. The number of active infections has fallen to 1,436. Fully 436 Covid-19 patients are undergoing treatment in hospital, 27 of whom are on ventilators. Altogether 11,611 are in official home quarantine. The number of tests carried out stands at 166,263.

The government says the aim is to steadily resume normal life based on a strict schedule, and it calls on citizens to follow general precautions. From Monday, kindergartens will be open in the country outside Budapest but schools will continue to teach online until the end of the school year. The government is scheduled today to submit a bill to parliament on rescinding its emergency powers. Budapest (1,789 people) has the highest number of infections, followed by Pest County (531), Fejér County (368) and Zala County. Békés County (11) has the lowest number.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay