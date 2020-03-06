Főnix Hall Will Be Renewed Inside and Outside

Debrecen will be a worthy host for the 2022 European Men’s Handball Championship – said Mayor László Papp at the press event concerning the renovation of Főnix Hall held on 24 February 2020.

The government is going to give 2.5 billion HUF financial support for the modernisation of the building, and the Hungarian Handball Federation is going to add another 300 million HUF for the same purpose. The renovation of Főnix Hall, which was built in 2002, will include the modernisation of the complex both inside and outside. New adventure and information systems will be set up, energy-efficient LED lighting will be mounted and access control and camera systems installed fulfilling international standards. The earliest date the implementation may start is the summer of 2020, and it is expected to last 12 months.

