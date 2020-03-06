Children’s Physical and Mental Health are the Most Important

Detection and signal system for the physical and mental health of children – its efficient operation is one of the most important duties of the experts of the Family and Children Welfare Centre. The leader of the institute deems it most important to know who they have to help.

Last year, more than three hundred programs were organised for families in difficult situation in the Family and Children Welfare Centre. This was one of the topic of the annual evaluation of the centre held on 25 February 2020. Ibolya Aurélia Orosz, institute leader of the city’s Family and Children Welfare Centre thinks it is most important to know who they have to help. Last year, almost one thousand calls were received for the protection of children’s physical and mental health. Vice Mayor Diána Széles pointed out that Debrecen is a caring city and it is important to establish a confidential relation between the families and the centre. „We would like to build a system which allows for the implementation of the points of child protection which the city deems very important. Among them, to help those who are in trouble, and to help those who need it – emphasized Diána Széles.