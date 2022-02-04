Man Got Hit and Killed By a Train – There are Significant delays on the Budapest-Debrecen-Záhony Line

One person was hit and killed by a train on the line section after Nyugati Railway Station, between the Városliget junction and the Kőbánya Teher station. Significant delays are expected due to the accident in Budapest-Cegléd-Szolnok-Debrecen-Nyíregyháza-Záhony and on the Budapest-Szeged line – Mávinform told MTI on Friday morning.

Trains run on only one track during the site investigation.

Due to the accident, the timetable also changed, for example, the Záhony and Kör InterCity trains to Debrecen-Nyíregyháza run between Nyugati railway station and Szolnok, they do not affect Zugló, Kőbánya-Kispest, Ferihegy and Cegléd; the high-speed trains in Nyíregyháza only run to and from Cegléd, the InterCity trains in Szeged only run to and from Monor.



It was also announced that railway tickets and passes would be accepted on metro line 3 between Kőbánya-Kispest and Nagyvárad tér, and on metro line 3 between Nagyvárad tér and Nyugati railway station.

