A car slipped from the road and a ran into a ditch on Friday on road no. 5312 in the Jánoshalma area.

According to the Bács-Kiskun County Police Headquarters, a 14-year-old girl sitting in the car died on the scene.

The 19-year-old man driving the car suffered minor injuries. Police are investigating the circumstances of the tragedy.

24.hu

MTI – Ferenc Donka