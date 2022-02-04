A New Variant of the Omicron Has Appeared in Hungary

National medical officer, Cecília Müller, told TV2 channel that the so-called BA2 version of omicron had appeared in Hungary.

“There is no need to be afraid of this variant, because to the best of our knowledge, it has the same clinical behavior as the omicron variant and does not cause a more serious disease or an attack on any other organ”, Müller said.

In European countries, the proportion of this BA2 variant ranges from 1 to 15 percent. The BA2 version spreads slightly faster than the already fast-spreading omicron. BA2 was first detected in China a few weeks ago and is generally believed to originate in India, portfolio.hu wrote recently about this mutant. In her statement today, the chief medical officer also said that according to the current knowledge, it seems that this new variant will not change the current epidemic situation.



Müller put the proportion of the delta variant at 6 percent and the omicronet at 94 percent of the infections detected. The chief medical officer called it encouraging that, based on the wastewater data, the rate of increase in coronavirus concentration had already slowed. “We may already see the end of the tunnel next week”, she referred to the fifth wave.

24.hu

MTI – Márton Mónus