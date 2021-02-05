Slavic: let’s not decide on a vaccine based on where it comes from, but based on what we know about it

The willingness to vaccinate is higher among the elderly, which is correct because they are the most vulnerable group to the coronavirus, said the chief infectologist of the South Pest Central Hospital at the M1 on Thursday night.

János Slavik added: as time goes on, the willingness to vaccinate is increasing in Hungary because more and more people can see how the lives of those who have already been vaccinated change.

The expert also stressed that it is not a decision on where a vaccine comes from that should be made, but on what we know about it. He pointed out that the Russian Sputnik V-vaccine is made in a similar way to that of the British-Swedish pharmaceutical company AstraZeneca. Moreover, the Russian vaccine is even more modern because it consists of two types of vaccines, he added.

János Slavik said that there are currently few people on ventilators at the South Pest Central Hospital, but the decline in the number of coronavirus patients has stopped. Therefore, he assessed, looking around Europe, “we can’t relax”, restrictions should be maintained. It is even conceivable that the number of newly registered infected people will increase, he said, noting that in countries where they have been relaxed, “a very serious epidemic is raging”.

debreceninap.hu