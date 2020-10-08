Entrants to Romania from Hungary to undergo quarantine

Entrants from Hungary to Romania must self-quarantine for 14 days under a decision that came into force late on Tuesday, the operative body responsible for handling the novel coronavirus epidemic said.

Róbert Kiss, a member of the operative board, said that people commuting across the Hungary-Romania border to work, international cargo transport and those on business trips were exempt from the Romanian regulations. People entering Romania in possession of a negative coronavirus test taken within the past 48 hours and intending to stay fewer than three days are also exempt, Kiss said. Quarantine may be lifted after ten days at the request of the traveller, Kiss added.

Regarding the situation in Hungary, Kiss said the authorities took action on Tuesday in 69 cases of breaches against quarantine regulations nationwide. They also monitored mask wearing on public transport, and handed out three on-the-spot fines and 25 warnings, Kiss said. The police have acted on 904 breaches against epidemic protection measures since September 21, he added.

MTI