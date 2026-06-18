Temperatures could reach 37°C this weekend in Hungary

The heat is expected to intensify over the weekend, with daytime temperatures generally exceeding 30°C under mostly clear skies. In some areas, temperatures could reach as high as 37°C on Sunday, while overnight lows will provide increasingly little relief. Showers, thunderstorms, and even torrential downpours may develop from cumulus clouds, especially on Sunday, according to the latest forecast from HungaroMet.

On Friday, mostly sunny weather is expected with only a small amount of cloud cover. Most parts of the country will remain dry, although isolated showers or thunderstorms may develop along the northeastern border. There is also a slight chance of scattered precipitation in the southwest. Northerly winds will generally remain light to moderate. Daytime highs are expected to range between 30°C and 34°C.

Saturday will bring mostly clear and sunny conditions, with only a few fair-weather clouds forming. During the afternoon and early evening, isolated showers or thunderstorms may occur, with the highest likelihood in the Northern Mountain region. Winds will remain mostly light to moderate. Morning temperatures will generally range between 14°C and 19°C, though cooler readings are possible in areas prone to lower temperatures, while warmer conditions are expected in elevated areas, city centers, and near bodies of water. Afternoon temperatures are forecast to reach between 31°C and 36°C.

On Sunday, clear skies in the morning will gradually give way to developing and growing cumulus clouds. These could produce more widespread showers and thunderstorms, with the possibility of heavy downpours. The lowest chance of rainfall is expected in eastern Hungary, east of the Tisza River. Winds may strengthen significantly and become stormy in the vicinity of thunderstorms. Early morning temperatures will generally range from 15°C to 20°C, with cooler values in cold-prone areas and warmer temperatures in higher elevations, urban centers, and near lakes and rivers. Afternoon highs are expected to range between 32°C and 37°C.

(MTI)