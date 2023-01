Another price increase is coming from Friday, which now only affects the price of gasoline, Holtankoljak.hu reported.

As they write, the wholesale price will increase by HUF 6 gross in the second half of the week, which is expected to be reflected in gas station prices as well.

The average prices can be as follows:

95 gasoline: HUF 658/liter,

diesel: HUF 720/liter.

debreceninap.hu