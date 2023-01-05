A man stole shoes from apartment buildings in Debrecen

The Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department initiated proceedings against a resident of Hajdúböszörmény on suspicion of two counts of theft, four counts of misdemeanor theft, and four counts of attempted theft.



According to the investigation data, the suspect stole footwear from the stairwells of apartment buildings in Debrecen in November and December 2022, but there was also a case when he stole a jacket. The man’s criminal record ended on the night of December 30, when the residents noticed and informed the police.

The 34-year-old man confessed during the questioning of the suspect. The investigators took him into criminal custody and submitted a motion for his arrest, which the District Court of Debrecen ordered on January 2, 2023.

police.hu