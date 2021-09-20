He stole a bicycle from downtown Debrecen and was captured by police in Árpád Square

A man stole a bicycle from a bicycle shed in downtown Debrecen on September 19, 2021 around 2 p.m. He cut off the padlock and then drove it off, writes police.hu

The incident was witnessed by a bystander who, along with two young people – while in constant contact with the police by telephone – followed the unknown. The thief’s path was finally stopped by the patrols of Debrecen, and he was captured near Árpád Square.

Investigators of the Debrecen Police Headquarters interrogated Zoltán H. on the basis of a well-founded suspicion of theft. He made a confession. The bicycle is waiting for the owner’s application at the Debrecen Police Station.

police.hu