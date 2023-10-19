A couple from Debrecen and a man from Hajdúhadháza sold drugs together

The members of a trio must be held accountable for the crime of abusing a new psychoactive substance committed in a criminal conspiracy. Debrecen prosecutors have completed the investigation of the case.



On May 17, 2022, detectives from the Criminal Division of the Debrecen Police Department, together with the staff of the Civilian Public Area Support Division, conducted a search at two locations, as it was suspected that a couple from Debrecen and a man from Hajdúhadháza were selling drugs together in their neighborhood.

In the home of the 40-year-old woman and her 37-year-old partner, the police found drug-suspicious powder, as well as the tools and cash needed to sell it. The couple bought the illegal drugs from an acquaintance, a 36-year-old man from Hajdúhadháza, which they later sold in Debrecen.

The investigators took all three into criminal custody, and the court ordered their arrest. The police performed the necessary procedural actions and sent the documents to the prosecutor’s office. The suspects must be held accountable for the abuse of a new psychoactive substance committed in a criminal association.

(police.hu)