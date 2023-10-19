There were false bomb alarms at several regional airports in France

In France, nine regional airports were evacuated on Wednesday morning due to email threats, but traffic has resumed in several places after the necessary checks, official sources said.

Bomb alarms have become commonplace in France since last Friday, when a radical Islamist stabbed a French teacher to death at a high school in the northern city of Arras. Following the attack, the government raised the level of terror preparedness in the country to the highest level.

Police sources confirmed that airports in six cities – Lille, Lyon, Nantes, Nice, Toulouse and Beauvais – had been evacuated. The AFP news agency learned that the airports in Strasbourg, Biarritz and Pau were also evacuated due to a threatening message.

All the alarms turned out to be false. After the inspections, traffic resumed at Nice, Lyon and Lille airports in the early afternoon.

A spokesman for the Nice airport described the “minor incident” as “ordinary” to AFP, pointing out that an alarm about a suspicious package is a common occurrence, and that is why it was necessary to set up a “security lock”, but since then “everything is back to normal”. .

By the way, on Wednesday, the Palace of Versailles was also evacuated due to an assassination threat. It was the third bomb threat since the knife attack on Friday at one of France’s most visited tourist destinations, which received threats on Saturday and Tuesday.

(MTI)