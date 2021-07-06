Kövér: Good Hungary-Serbia Ties Based on Mutual Interests

Excellent relations between Hungary and Serbia are based not only on feelings of friendship but on mutual interests covering the economy, too, Hungarian House Speaker László Kövér said after talks with Serbian counterpart Ivica Dačić on Monday. The two speakers signed a framework agreement on inter-parliamentary partnership.

Kövér praised “remarkable progress made over the past decade in historic reconciliation and respect for our national communities.” Hungary and Serbia, he said, were developing solutions for the civilised, European-styled resolution of national minority issues that, he added, may serve as an example for others, too.

Kövér called Serbia’s soonest possible full membership in the European Union a strategic interest for Hungary and Europe as a whole. The speaker confirmed that Hungary would continue to advocate for the soonest possible EU admission of Serbia and other western Balkans “with constancy and consistency”.

hungarymatters.hu