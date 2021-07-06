Áder Meets Albanian Counterpart

Hungary continues to support Albania’s accession to the European Union, as it sees the integration of the Western Balkans as crucial for the security of the European Union, President János Áder said after a meeting with his Albanian counterpart, Ilir Meta.

Addressing a joint press conference after the meeting, Áder said the two countries “have gone through the same crisis” in the past 18 months. By now, coronavirus-related restrictions have been lifted in both countries and “life has returned to normal, giving us the opportunity to talk about the future as well as potential economic cooperation,” he said. Potential areas of cooperation are in defence development, energy supplies and water management, he said. Hungary has already launched a comprehensive reform of its defence capabilities, an endeavour which Albania has also embarked on, offering further opportunities for cooperation, Áder said.

Climate change also affects both countries, Áder said. Albania, which originally built its energy production on hydro energy, is looking for alternatives, as rivers are becoming unreliable sources of energy in the region, he noted. Hungary and Albania are planning to build a 10MW solar plant there, he said.

Meta thanked Hungary for its support of Albania’s EU integration efforts, and called Hungary an important partner of the Western Balkans. Hungary and Albania will celebrate the centenary of diplomatic ties next year, he noted.

A bust of 15th century Albanian national hero Skanderbeg was inaugurated in Budapest’s City Park. The bust gifted by Tirana to Budapest was inaugurated by the mayors of the two cities, Erion Veliaj and Gergely Karácsony, near the Vajdahunyad Castle. Addressing the ceremony, Meta called the inauguration of the 15th century general’s statue “in the heart of Budapest and Europe” a “historic moment”. ” The president thanked Hungary for its assistance following the 2019 earthquake and during the coronavirus pandemic.

In his speech, Karácsony thanked Tirana for the statue, saying that it represented the strong relationship between the two capitals. The mayor expressed hope that Albania would soon be able to strengthen its alliance with Hungary as a member of the EU.

Skanderbeg formed an alliance with Hungarian strategist and politician János Hunyadi in the 15th century to resist the Ottoman Empire’s conquest of the Balkans.

