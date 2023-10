A man wanted to leave the country at Ártánd’s when he was checked.



At the Ártánd Road Border Crossing, a man applied to exit his car at dawn on October 16, 2023. The police checked his documents and found that the Serbian driver’s license he was given was fake. The border guards produced the driver and then handed him over to the staff of the Berettyóújfalu Police Department.

(police.hu)