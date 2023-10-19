A new MR device was handed over to the Clinical Center in Debrecen

The new MR device of the Clinical Center of the University of Debrecen was put into operation. With the use of the equipment, more patients can be examined than before, so it is expected that waiting times in the institution will further decrease in the future. The new device, which was purchased for about half a billion forints, mostly from tender funds, was ceremonially handed over at the Medical Imaging Clinic on Wednesday.



At the handover ceremony, Professor György Balla, a member of the board of trustees of the Count Tisza István Debrecen University Foundation, recalled: that the Royal Hungarian Tisza István University of Debrecen entrusted Gyula Elischer with the organization of the X-ray Department and Institute in 1921. Thanks to the work of the first Hungarian professor of radiology, the Central X-ray Institute quickly became one of the centers of radiology in Hungary.

The past imposes a huge duty on our days, our university, the Clinical Center, and the Medical Imaging Clinic. In order to meet the expectations, it is necessary to continuously develop human resources and infrastructure and to acquire the most modern equipment. A significant milestone in this development is the handing over of the MR device

– said Professor György Balla, a member of the board of trustees of the Gróf Tisza István Debrecen University Foundation, in his welcome speech.

Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center, explained that with the clinical integration that began in 2021, one of Hungary’s largest patient care units was created on three campuses with 7,700 employees and more than 3,500 patient beds. The most important objective was to improve the quality of care, increase patient safety, rationalize patient journeys, and eliminate duplication. The integrated Medical Imaging Clinic was established as part of the process, operating at two locations but under unified professional management.

The development of the diagnostic imaging field and the patient’s trust in our institution are proved by the fact that in 2022, around fifty thousand CT and sixteen thousand MR scans were taken on the clinic’s two campuses. The acquisition of the new equipment will allow us to treat even more patients in the future. We hope that, as a result, waiting times will further decrease

– emphasized Zoltán Szabó, president of the Clinical Center.

The new 1.5-tesla field strength whole-body MR equipment was acquired with the help of a cardiology-oncology grant. The device is primarily used for MR diagnostics of cancer patients.

The appearance and use of increasingly modern machines in radiology serve all professions, one of the most important of which is the care of cancer patients. This equipment is already equipped with certain elements of artificial intelligence, is extremely fast and has excellent image quality

– emphasized Professor Ervin Berényi, director of the Medical Imaging Clinic.

The new equipment was placed in the MR building of the clinic. The new MR device was purchased from about half a billion forints, mostly from European Union grant funding and from the Clinic’s own resources.

(unideb.hu)