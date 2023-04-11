Students of the University of Debrecen can test their mettle in front of representatives of global companies

Students of the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen can participate in mock interviews and presentations during the professional days on April 13-14, where IK’s prominent partners will also present themselves. Visitors can learn about the latest IT technologies and the career opportunities offered by the faculty.



The Informatics Professional Days are organized for the 27th time this year at the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen. A total of twenty-five companies, including fourteen prominent partners of the Faculty of Informatics, will be present with their offerings on the ground floor and first floor of the Faculty of Informatics building.

MSCI, Morgan Stanley, Nokia, and DataSunrise also conduct twenty-minute interviews with young people who would like to test themselves and gain experience at one of the large companies, so they can get to know the companies’ expectations and professional profiles in detail.

In addition to the latest IT technologies, visitors can learn about current topics, such as the benefits of 5g technology and SAP education, the role of data visualization in market research, and the GE HealthCare Edison platform, but they will also be able to choose between career opportunities.

Students who register for the event on the spot can attend lectures in English and Hungarian in two sections. In addition to the companies cooperating with the Faculty of Informatics, the UD Faculty of Science and Technology and the IT Debrecen group will also join the Professional Days.

The 27th IT Professional Days will be held on April 13-14, Thursday and Friday, at the Kassai út campus, more information about the event is available at this link.

unideb.hu