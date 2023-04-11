Blanka Nagy from Debrecen is world champion in dueling

Blanka Nagy became the world champion of the cadet age category in dueling at the World Junior-Cadet Fencing Championship held in Plovdiv, Bulgaria, DSI reported.

The World Junior-Cadet Fencing Championship has been going on since April and will end on the 9th in Plovdiv, Bulgaria. On the eighth day of the world event, in the field of 122 cadet women, the European champion of DSI Debrecen, Nagy Blanka Virág, also started the competition as an individual.

During the qualifiers, she competed against Isabella Gonzalez Rodriguez from Colombia, Candela Lozano from Spain, Lara Mikelic from Croatia, Hyojung Bang from Korea, Emma Hamalainen from Finland and Nazrin Mehdiyeva from Azerbaijan. agy Blanka reached table 64 with five wins and one loss.

In the first round, she met the Spaniard Helena Linares and at the end of a fierce battle, she defeated the Spanish girl by one hit (15-14). Next came the Swedish Linnea Eriksson, the athlete from Debrecen won this duel with a difference of four hits, 15-11, so she could already expect her next rival in the top 16. Even the Polish Magda Ratyna could not stop Blanka, who reached the quarterfinals with a 15-6 hit rate. The Egyptian Hana Eleraky fell behind 15-9, so Blanka could prepare for the semi-finals.

She beat Canadian Nicole Xuan 15-8 and could prepare for the final competition.

The DSI athlete fought with confidence and concentration in the final as well, scoring hits one after the other, of which he scored 15, while his rival only managed 10. This meant that in 2023, Virág Nagy Blanka will be the world champion of the cadet age group’s dueling weapon, concludes the announcement of the DSI.

debreceninap.hu

Photo: Lajos Barcsa