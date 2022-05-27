Experiences of tropical agriculture at the University of Debrecen

The Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen and the Faculty of Zoology of the Indonesian University of Gadjah Mada have agreed on the cooperation of teachers and researchers and the promotion of international relations. Following the agreement, the institutions will set up a scientific exchange program.

The main goal of the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management of the University of Debrecen is to strengthen its international appearance and to expand its relations. The number of foreign students in the Faculty of Agriculture is constantly growing, currently, 130 are studying at the Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management. The aim of the agreement is to establish agricultural and food cooperation between the leading agricultural institutions in their country through mutual student and teacher mobility, which is planned to prepare for the launch of international research projects in the future.

– Dean László Stündl.

László Stündl emphasized that the launch of veterinary training will be decisive in the development of the faculty’s training system, which may also be attractive to foreign students.

With 18 faculties and 27 research centers, Gadjah Mada University is Indonesia’s most prestigious, oldest, and largest higher education institution.

Gadjah Mada University, like UD, has extensive international connections. The scientific embedding of the Faculty of Agriculture in Debrecen is an opportunity for us to introduce our teachers and students. Gadjah Mada University currently has 4 faculty in agriculture, assisted by research laboratories, its own food plant, and experimental sites. We are happy to share the experience of tropical agriculture with our European partners, explained Budi Guntoro, Dean of the Faculty of Zoology at Gadjah Mada University.

After the signing of the cooperation agreement, István Komlósi, the head of the Doctoral School of Animal Husbandry at UD presented the research areas and the latest results of the Institute of Animal Science, Biotechnology, and Nature Conservation.

In addition to the effects of climate change, we can work with the Indonesian partner university to compare the nutritional value of alternative protein sources and to study microbial digestion in a joint research program. Furthermore, we plan to cooperate in education and training in the field of precision animal husbandry and animal ethology observations,

– István Komlósi aid.

In addition to the research and teaching partnership, the two institutions agreed to organize joint lectures, conferences, seminars, and symposia.

hirek.unideb.hu