Microsoft: exemplary cooperation with the Faculty of Informatics

The global software company reported on its website about the joint work with the Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen. Thanks to the long-standing cooperation between the company and the Faculty of Informatics, students of the university can take part in Microsoft-supported training courses, learn about the company’s latest technologies and obtain marketable certificates.

The University of Debrecen was one of the first Hungarian higher education institutions to incorporate Microsoft technologies into its curricula with the help of the Microsoft Learn for Educators (MSLE) program, the company writes on its website. Through the initiative, students participating in the courses have free access to the company’s teaching materials introducing modern technologies, and at the end of the training, they can obtain certificates free of charge at the faculty’s official exam center.

The article points out that the UD Faculty of Informatics incorporates market-oriented, industry-relevant knowledge and certificates into its programs, and Microsoft’s special courses fit this training approach. The report quotes András Hajdu, dean of the faculty, and deputy dean Tamás Bérczes, who emphasized that both teachers and students must keep up with the development of IT and the emergence of new technologies. Training courses supported by Microsoft help to transfer up-to-date knowledge.

The Faculty of Informatics of the University of Debrecen provides students with marketable knowledge and special skills, who can thus find a job almost immediately after obtaining their diploma. The presence of Microsoft has a significant added value in expanding the knowledge of qualified professionals, thanks to the courses supported by the global company, university students are the first in Hungary to obtain certificates that can be obtained free of charge, through which they can also choose between employment opportunities on the international labor market. More than a quarter of our students are foreigners, and the cooperation between the global company and the faculty is a great help to them as well. We also tried to prepare our instructors for these challenges, so now more and more of them are qualified in Azure technologies

– said András Hajdu.

As a result of the joint initiative of the company and the UD Faculty of Informatics, 150 students study Microsoft courses every year, and so far about 50 students have already obtained the certificates for the AI-900: AI Fundamentals and AZ-900: Azure Fundamentals exams. According to the faculty’s plans, it will further expand the MSLE program and forge even closer ties with Microsoft.

unideb.hu