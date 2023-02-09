Trams will run more frequently in Debrecen

Due to the increased passenger traffic, from February 20, 2023, DKV Zrt. will operate trams on both lines every 10 minutes instead of the previous 12. The compression applies to flights on lines 1 and 2 outside the peak period, between 08:00 and 13:00. At the same time, the company also changes the timetable of buses 19, 23, 25, 125, 41, 42, 44, 48 and 146.

CHANGED DEPARTURE TIMES OF BUSES:

BUS 19:

On school days, during the peak period, buses departing from Sámsoni út between 06:10 and 07:45 run to the Ice Hall with the 19H signal. Buses depart from the Ice Hall between 13:10 and 16:50 in the direction of Sámsoni út with the sign 19H.

From now on, bus number 19 will transport passengers every 60 minutes instead of 30 between 08:00 and 11:59 and 16:00 and 19:59 on holidays and public holidays.

BUS 23:

On working days, the company will start an extra service from Doberdó Street at 06:45, and bus 23 will depart from this terminus at 07:35 instead of 07:05.

25 AND 125 BUSES:

Bus 125, which runs from Vincellér Street every day, departs at 04:07 instead of 04:15. Bus 25, which runs daily from Vincellér Street, departs at 22:14 instead of 22:12, and from Veres Péter Street at 22:10 instead of 22:00.

BUS 41:

Due to the increased travel demand, an extra bus will be launched on line 41, from Vincellér utca at 05:50 and from Kinizsi Nyomda at 06:15. So far, 2 buses have left Kinizsi Nyomda at 6:42 a.m. during the teaching period and on weekdays. In order to improve the quality of the service, buses 41 will depart from this terminus at 06:42 and 06:55.

In addition, bus 41 from Vincellér Street departs every day at 20:05 instead of 19:50, and from Kinizsi Nyomda at 20:27.

BUS 42:

Instead of 04:49, the bus departs from Nagyállomás at 04:55 in all periods, and from Nyugati Ipari Park at 05:14.

BUS 44:

Due to the increased travel demand, DKV Zrt. also runs an extra flight on line 44 from Nagyállomás every day at 18:55. In addition, at the request of the passengers, the flight departing from the Nagyállomás at 05:55 will be operated 5 minutes earlier at 05:50 by the company.

BUS 48:

The daily service from Nagyállomás at 04:28 will now depart earlier at 04:22, and from Pac at 04:35.

BUS 146:

The daily service from the Nagyállomás at 05:10 will now depart at 05:12.

The timetables are available by clicking on the reference numbers:

derbeceninap.hu / DKV