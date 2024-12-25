Christmas hits according to the University of Debrecen: A festive playlist for the Holidays

When it comes to Christmas music, the best songs capture the essence of the holiday in every note. Over the past fifty to sixty years, the number of Christmas songs has grown so large that it’s nearly impossible to compile a top ten list. However, classic Christmas tunes continue to remain popular, as they contain everything needed for both a lively holiday party or a cozy Christmas dinner.

When we think of pop Christmas music, the most popular songs undoubtedly come from across the ocean. While a few iconic hits have been created in Hungary, many Hungarian artists have often interpreted American artists’ successful songs in their own style, sometimes with an anglicized twist.

Artists like Frank Sinatra, Bing Crosby, Dean Martin, Andy Williams, Nat King Cole, Burl Ives, Bobby Helms, Gene Autry, Brenda Lee, Ella Fitzgerald, Eartha Kitt, and Darlene Love have left behind a musical legacy that will surely stand the test of time. In Debrecen, where a popular music program has been running for years at the University of Debrecen, the personal recommendations and insights of the director of the Institute of Contemporary Music, Kálmán Kapusi, provide an important addition to the tradition of Christmas music. According to Kapusi, music is an essential element that truly makes Christmas special.

“Music is an integral part of our lives, it fundamentally shapes our daily routines. At Christmas, I think it’s important to focus on quality music, even within pop or classical genres. It’s worth searching for songs that pull us out of the everyday routine, ones with a message or deeper meaning, while still allowing us to enjoy some cheerful moments. These moods, deeper thoughts, and joy are embedded in Christmas music. You can’t avoid the well-established classics, which have become so ingrained in the holiday. As soon as you hear them, even if the radio stations have played them endlessly, they immediately remind you of Christmas. For those who might shy away from these tunes, I suggest thinking about how music has impacted different phases of their life and choosing Christmas songs that reflect their personal taste. It’s not necessary to focus only on the hits, but if you find the right style within them, you can form a deep connection to the holiday and enjoy the season even more,” said Kapusi.

According to Kapusi, every Christmas song has its own audience, with specific patterns that make a Christmas hit catchy and successful.

_”It’s very important that such a song should never be overly complicated. It should have a catchy refrain, not rely on too many chords, and the lyrics must reflect Christmas. It’s not a problem if the harmony structure of the refrain matches that of the verses. You could argue that everything has been written already, and it’s hard to create something new, but there’s still plenty of potential in Christmas music, mainly due to the atmosphere it radiates. Jazz, for example, is a very expressive genre, with surprising harmonies that help get into the festive spirit. One can fight against Christmas music, but it’s futile,” Kapusi pointed out.

Today’s stars are also eager to join the ranks of legends, some more successfully than others. While Mariah Carey’s and Wham’s syrupy but immensely powerful Christmas hits might be polarizing, they remain essential tracks for any holiday playlist. Similarly, it’s impossible to leave out Michael Bublé, whose 2011 Christmas album, through quality reinterpretations of timeless classics, has become an instant holiday standard.

Among lesser-known artists in Hungary, it’s worth checking out the works of American country king Blake Shelton, along with Matthew West and Brandon McFly, all of whom are guaranteed to deliver a festive atmosphere. Robbie Williams, Sia, Norah Jones, and Kelly Clarkson also have wonderful holiday collections, with true gems to discover.

The genre diversity of Christmas music is also notable, with everything from chillout remixes to more powerful reinterpretations from rock and heavy metal artists. In this latter scene, Alice Cooper, Rob Halford, Sabaton, and AC/DC all have their own take on Christmas melodies.

With hundreds of Christmas songs—possibly even nearing a thousand—representing the holiday spirit, it would take an exhaustive listen through all of them to create a comprehensive hit list. Not to mention that holiday playlists often feature recurring tracks from various artists.

However, it is certain that classics such as It’s the Most Wonderful Time of the Year, Let it Snow, White Christmas, Jingle Bell Rock, Holly Jolly Christmas, Rock Around the Christmas Tree, It’s Beginning to Look a Lot Like Christmas, Winter Wonderland, and Have Yourself a Merry Little Christmas are among the most covered and most enduring songs in music history. These timeless classics have been reimagined countless times over the years and, fifty or sixty years later, remain unmissable—without them, there truly is no Christmas!

(unideb.hu)