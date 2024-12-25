Stormy winds have caused damage in Debrecen as well, keeping firefighters busy

Christmas arrived with strong, occasionally stormy winds. Since morning, firefighters across the country have been called approximately 120 times to remove fallen trees and broken branches and to secure damaged roofs, according to the National Directorate General for Disaster Management (OKF).

The statement noted that the majority of calls for firefighter assistance came from Borsod-Abaúj, Vas, and Zala counties.

Firefighters had to intervene in various locations, including Route 443 between Szarvas and Gyomaendrőd, Route 87, Route 5 near Kiskunfélegyháza, Route 75 between Pacsa and Zalaszentmihály, Route 47 between Körösladány and Köröstarcsa, Route 331 near the M3 exit, between Gibárt and Abaújkér, and on Routes 39 and 41 near Napkor. Additionally, a fallen tree on the railway tracks between Bolhás and Somogyszob caused disruptions. In Debrecen, strong winds loosened an information board on Diószegi Road. In Ináncs, the storm damaged nearly half of the roof structure of a family home, while in Szeged, strong winds toppled a public Christmas tree.

Since Tuesday afternoon, a second-degree orange meteorological warning has been in effect for several districts in multiple counties, where wind gusts may exceed 90 kilometers per hour.

