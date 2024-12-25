Christmas meal distribution in Debrecen

As Christmas, the celebration of love and giving, approaches, the Kéretlen Figyelem Debreceni Nők Közéleti Egyesülete (Uninvited Attention Civic Association of Women in Debrecen) continues its over-decade-long tradition of organizing a festive meal distribution. On the second day of Christmas, the association invites those in need, for whom even the holiday season means going hungry, to join them for a warm meal.

This year marks the 15th Christmas celebration with their guests.

Date: Thursday, December 26, 2024, from 10:30 AM to 11:30 AM

Location: Debrecen, Petőfi Square, near the underpass

Due to the lack of public funding or support from wealthy local businesses, the association can only host 150 people this year, requiring them to distribute numbered tickets. Sadly, they observe that in Debrecen, those with full pockets often lack the solidarity and moral, Christian responsibility to assist the weak. They describe the city’s slogan, “Caring City,” as an empty phrase.

At the same time, they note that Debrecen is home to many “kind-hearted people” who, despite their modest means, consistently support the association’s work.

Donations and Contributions Welcomed

The association respectfully invites donations for the Christmas Tree of the Poor:

Non-perishable food items in unlimited quantities, as well as fruits, potatoes, apples, oil, cleaning supplies, toys, books, sweets, Christmas candies, and holiday pastries.

in unlimited quantities, as well as fruits, potatoes, apples, oil, cleaning supplies, toys, books, sweets, Christmas candies, and holiday pastries. Leftovers from holiday tables : If there is excess food, they encourage bringing it to Petőfi Square.

: If there is excess food, they encourage bringing it to Petőfi Square. Computers and laptops for children.

for children. Families willing to “adopt” a family in a difficult situation for Christmas.

Contributions from local restaurants, bakeries, and grocery stores.

Performances from artists willing to entertain guests with a Christmas program.

A decorated Christmas tree to be raffled off at the end of the meal distribution.

Volunteers to help with the meal distribution.

Contact Information

For support and donations, you can reach them at the following contact:

Phone (available every day): +36 30 9841 963

+36 30 9841 963 Bank transfer details:

Kéretlen Figyelem Debreceni Nők Közéleti Egyesülete

Bank: Polgári Bank ZRT

Account Number: 612 00261-11059802

Reference: “2024 Christmas”

The association believes that the kindness and love of people in Debrecen are more needed now than ever in Hungary. They emphasize that hatred and exclusion lead nowhere. Instead, they encourage faith in the power of love and human goodness, reminding everyone of Pope Francis’ message:

“Everyone can ask themselves this question: Do I deprive myself of something to give to the poor? When I give alms, do I touch the hand of the poor person and look them in the eye? My brothers and sisters, let us not forget that the poor cannot wait!”

– Tukoráné Kádár Ibolya, Association Leader –