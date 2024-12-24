Animal lovers come together to celebrate at the Zoo Debrecen’s final event of the year, Animal Christmas

This long-standing and cherished tradition of the Debrecen Zoo will not be missed this year either. The Animal Christmas event will be held on December 27th, from 9:00 AM to 4:00 PM, celebrating the zoo’s largest-ever collection: 900 individuals representing 200 species. Enthusiastic zoo supporters will join in this festive occasion.

The event also honors Zoo Debrecen’s sponsors and adoptive parents, whose contributions have made several environmental enrichment projects and enclosure developments possible in 2024. The morning will focus on current adoptive parents, featuring a reception and updates on the year’s zoo happenings, as well as plans for the next year’s collection. Guests can then enjoy a relaxed walk and informal conversations while visiting their favorite animals.

For all visitors, the Animals in Action program, enhanced with festive elements, will run throughout the day. Zookeepers will share stories about the zoo’s 2024 baby stars, including the penguin chick hatched this winter, giving guests a chance to meet them up close. Visitors will also gain insight into the magical inner workings of the zoo and its environmental enrichment programs, guided by zoo educators. Participants can observe the serving of holiday treats to the animals or even help prepare one of the monkeys’ favorite Christmas snacks: gingerbread!

Zoo Debrecen offers additional activities for visitors throughout the day. In the Gibbon House craft corner, children can create artwork using natural and recycled materials during creative workshops. Ponycart rides will also be available. On the Samburu Panorama Terrace, an adoption and information point will be set up, where guests can learn about adoption opportunities while enjoying mulled wine.

Admission is free for adoptive parents, and participation in the programs is free for all visitors.

Hore details here.

(Zoo Debrecen)