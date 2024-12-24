The University of Debrecen popular music students closed the semester with concerts

First- and second-year students from the University of Debrecen’s Institute of Popular Music took the stage for their semester-ending exam concerts, showcasing their skills at the Nagyerdei Water Tower. They performed popular songs by both domestic and international artists in front of their instructors, as well as university and institute leaders.

Both years of the University of Debrecen’s contemporary popular music program participated in the now-traditional semester exam concerts, which were once again held at the Nagyerdei Water Tower. On Tuesday and Wednesday evenings, guitarists, keyboardists, drummers, bassists, and singers took the stage, delivering energetic performances that demonstrated their talent and what they have learned during the second year of the popular music program.

Kálmán Kapusi, Director of the DE Institute of Popular Music, highlighted the joy of seeing so many talented young people on stage during the two concerts.

“Both events were a great success. With the second-year students, we knew what to expect, as they had already completed two exam concerts, but with the first-year students, we only had an idea. However, their performance was a huge experience. Our new instructors—Mihály Gotthárd, Zoltán Galambos, and Balázs Bolyki—also made their debut, and I must say, they provided incredible preparation. With the second-year students, it was already clear that in just one year, they had made significant progress in terms of routine and stage presence, gaining important experience. The young musicians played at a very high level, which clearly demonstrates the strength and professional quality of the program. Many people were curious about the students, who did show some nervousness, especially among the first-years, but their love for music and enthusiasm successfully overcame that. We are building, growing, and we are grateful to the university for giving us the opportunity to award diplomas to as many talented musicians as possible, thereby enhancing the prestige of popular music in Debrecen and, not least, in Hungary,” said the institute director.

A total of 41 students performed on stage at the Nagyerdei Water Tower during the Tuesday and Wednesday concerts. The young performers presented a diverse repertoire once again, with the first-year students showcasing music from the ’60s and ’70s, while the second-year students highlighted the musical heritage of the ’80s and ’90s. They performed everything from melodic rock, blues, and pop to heavier styles, playing both hits and their covers across various genres.

