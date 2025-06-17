Graduation ceremonies coming up at the University of Debrecen – Here are the dates

The summer graduation ceremonies at the University of Debrecen (UD) begin this weekend. Between June 20 and July 5, nearly four thousand students from 13 faculties will receive their diplomas – the university announced.

The series of ceremonies will be opened by the Faculty of General Medicine on Friday, June 20, at 10:00 AM in the Cour d’Honneur of the Main Building.

All ceremonies will take place inside the university’s Main Building, except for the Faculty of Music, which traditionally holds its graduation ceremony in the Liszt Hall, accompanied by a musical program.

This year, most students are graduating from the Faculty of Humanities and the Faculty of Economics and Business.

With the exception of the Faculty of Music, all ceremonies will be streamed live by the university’s Multimedia and E-learning Technical Center. Friends and family can follow the events on screens in the Aula or online via the university’s YouTube channel.

As a family-friendly institution, a baby care room will be open on the ground floor of the Main Building during the ceremonies, where staff from the Mental Health and Equal Opportunities Center will provide assistance in a welcoming environment.

For those arriving by car, it is important to note that parking will be free on the campus at Egyetem Square during the events.

University of Debrecen Graduation Ceremonies – Schedule

Faculty of Medicine:

📅 June 20, 2025, Friday, 10:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link

Faculty of Agricultural and Food Sciences and Environmental Management:

📅 June 21, 2025, Saturday, 10:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link

Faculty of Music:

📅 June 21, 2025, Saturday, 11:00 – Liszt Hall

Faculty of Pharmacy:

📅 June 21, 2025, Saturday, 14:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link

Faculty of Informatics:

📅 June 27, 2025, Friday, 10:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link

Faculty of Economics and Business:

📅 June 27, 2025, Friday, 13:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link

📅 June 27, 2025, Friday, 16:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link

Faculty of Medicine:

📅 June 28, 2025, Saturday, 15:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link

Faculty of Child Education and Special Education:

📅 June 30, 2025, Monday, 10:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link

📅 June 30, 2025, Monday, 13:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link

Faculty of Engineering:

📅 July 2, 2025, Wednesday, 10:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link

📅 July 2, 2025, Wednesday, 13:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link

Faculty of Science and Technology:

📅 July 3, 2025, Thursday, 10:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link

📅 July 3, 2025, Thursday, 13:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link

Faculty of Dentistry:

📅 July 3, 2025, Thursday, 16:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link

Faculty of Health:

📅 July 4, 2025, Friday, 10:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link

📅 July 4, 2025, Friday, 13:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link

Faculty of Law:

📅 July 4, 2025, Friday, 16:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link

Faculty of Humanities:

📅 July 5, 2025, Saturday, 10:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link

📅 July 5, 2025, Saturday, 13:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link

📅 July 5, 2025, Saturday, 16:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link

Faculty of Medicine:

📅 September 19, 2025, Friday, 10:00 – Cour d’Honneur

🔴 Live stream: YouTube Link