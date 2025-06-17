Gross average earnings were HUF 708,300, 9.8% higher than a year earlier in Hungary

In April 2025, the gross average earnings of full-time employees amounted to 708,300 forints, while the net average earnings stood at 486,500 forints. Gross average earnings increased by 9.8%, net earnings by 9.6%, and real earnings by 5.2% compared to the same month of the previous year, the Hungarian Central Statistical Office (HCSO) reported on Tuesday.

The median gross earnings reached 564,800 forints, and the median net earnings were 392,700 forints, both up by 10.2% year-on-year.

In April, the regular gross average earnings (excluding bonuses, premiums, and one-off payments) were estimated at 657,800 forints, representing a 10.3% increase from the same period last year. Regular gross earnings were:

654,600 forints in the business sector,

656,000 forints in the public sector,

692,900 forints in the non-profit sector.

These figures reflect year-on-year increases of 10.7%, 8.4%, and 11.8%, respectively.

Real earnings rose by 5.2%, while consumer prices increased by 4.2% over the same period.

Between January and April, the gross average earnings of full-time employees were 687,400 forints, and net average earnings were 472,300 forints. Compared to the same period last year, gross earnings increased by 9.4%, and net earnings by 9.2%.