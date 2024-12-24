Traffic schedule in Debrecen on December 24th

Local News
Tóháti ZsuzsaLeave a Comment on Traffic schedule in Debrecen on December 24th

Today, buses, trolleybuses and trams run according to the Saturday schedule from the start of operation until 4:00 p.m. in Debrecen.

Auchan flight departure times:

From the main station: 8:40, 9:40

From the Auchan department store: 9:05, 10:05, 12:15

Between 16:00 and 21:00 only trams no. 1 and no. 2, trolleybuses no. 3, 3A, 5 and no. 5A, as well as no. 25, 46, 46Y, 60, 60H, 125, 146 and Airport 1 flights will be available.

Departure times after 16:00:

Tram no. 1:

From the main station: 16:02, 16:38, 17:26, 18:14, 19:02, 19:50, 20:38

Tram no. 2:

From the main station: 16:20, 16:44, 17:20, 17:44, 18:20, 18:44, 19:20, 19:44, 20:20

Trolleybus no. 3:

From Segner square: 16:05, 16:35

Public cemetery, from the main gate: 16:30, 17:00

Trolleybus no. 3A:

From Segner square: 17:05, 18:15, 19:25

From Kassai road: 17:32, 18:37, 19:44

Trolleybus no. 5:

From Segner Square: 16:12, 16:42

Public cemetery, from the main gate: 4:10 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 5:10 p.m.

Trolleybus no. 5A:

 From Segner square: 17:12, 17:42, 18:35, 19:35

From Kassai road: 18:12, 19:02, 20:02

Buses no. 25, 125:

From Vincellér Street: 4:07 p.m., 5:07 p.m., 6:07 p.m., 7:07 p.m.

From Veres Péter Street: 4:05 p.m., 4:38 p.m., 5:38 p.m., 6:35 p.m., 7:35 p.m.

Buses no. 46, 46Y:

From the main station: 17:08, 18:02

From Inter Tan-Ker Zrt.: 16:22, 17:40, 18:22

Buses no. 60, 60H:

From Segner square: 17:10

From Krones Hungary Kft.: 18:15

Airport 1 bus :

From the main station: 16:15, 17:15

From Airport Debrecen: 16:30, 17:30


debreceninap.hu

Related Posts

Free Ride on the Small Railway on International Family Day

Tóháti Zsuzsa

Finnish economy can show something to the local entrepreneurs

The same number of people as the population of Debrecen moved to the Netherlands this year

Bácsi Éva

Leave a Reply

Your email address will not be published. Required fields are marked *