Traffic schedule in Debrecen on December 24th

Today, buses, trolleybuses and trams run according to the Saturday schedule from the start of operation until 4:00 p.m. in Debrecen.

Auchan flight departure times:

From the main station: 8:40, 9:40

From the Auchan department store: 9:05, 10:05, 12:15

Between 16:00 and 21:00 only trams no. 1 and no. 2, trolleybuses no. 3, 3A, 5 and no. 5A, as well as no. 25, 46, 46Y, 60, 60H, 125, 146 and Airport 1 flights will be available.

Departure times after 16:00:

Tram no. 1:

From the main station: 16:02, 16:38, 17:26, 18:14, 19:02, 19:50, 20:38

Tram no. 2:

From the main station: 16:20, 16:44, 17:20, 17:44, 18:20, 18:44, 19:20, 19:44, 20:20



Trolleybus no. 3:

From Segner square: 16:05, 16:35

Public cemetery, from the main gate: 16:30, 17:00



Trolleybus no. 3A:

From Segner square: 17:05, 18:15, 19:25

From Kassai road: 17:32, 18:37, 19:44

Trolleybus no. 5:

From Segner Square: 16:12, 16:42

Public cemetery, from the main gate: 4:10 p.m., 4:40 p.m., 5:10 p.m.

Trolleybus no. 5A:

From Segner square: 17:12, 17:42, 18:35, 19:35

From Kassai road: 18:12, 19:02, 20:02



Buses no. 25, 125:

From Vincellér Street: 4:07 p.m., 5:07 p.m., 6:07 p.m., 7:07 p.m.

From Veres Péter Street: 4:05 p.m., 4:38 p.m., 5:38 p.m., 6:35 p.m., 7:35 p.m.

Buses no. 46, 46Y:

From the main station: 17:08, 18:02

From Inter Tan-Ker Zrt.: 16:22, 17:40, 18:22



Buses no. 60, 60H:

From Segner square: 17:10

From Krones Hungary Kft.: 18:15

Airport 1 bus :

From the main station: 16:15, 17:15

From Airport Debrecen: 16:30, 17:30





