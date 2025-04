On May 1st, residents can still count on the staff of A.K.S.D. Kft.: Despite the public holiday, garbage collection will take place in Debrecen and its surrounding areas.

This includes both mixed and curbside selective waste collection, as well as the pickup of green waste bags. Company employees will collect waste between 6:00 AM and 10:00 PM, so residents are asked to place their waste out in the morning.