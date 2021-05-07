There will be significant traffic restrictions in Debrecen

There will be several road works with significant traffic restrictions on the city streets.

At the Vértesi út railway crossing, a track will be arranged, which will be completely closed by the railway crossing. Closing times are 8:00 a.m. to Saturday, May 8, 2021 and Sunday, May 9, 2021, and are expected to be between 7:00 a.m., and 9 a.m. to Sunday, May 9, 2021 and Monday, May 10, 2021, expected between 7 a.m.

The closed road section can be avoided on the route Gázvezeték utca – Mikepércsi út – Wesselényi utca – Erzsébet utca – Szoboszlói út. The affected bus routes run on a diversion route, about which information is available on dkv.hu.

In the railway crossing on Kishegyesi út, tracks will be arranged with the complete closure of the railway crossing. Closing time: Tuesday, May 11, 2021, from 7 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The affected section of Kishegyesi út can be avoided from the direction of Ondód on the route Határ út – main road no.

In addition to the main road No. 33, the Kishatár út, Hegedű utca and “AFIT” railway crossings will be completely closed due to the modernization of the railway line 108 from 12 May 2021 (Wednesday) to 7 June 2021.

During the construction period, access to the area will be possible from the direction of Pósa utca, from the west the M35 collection-distribution track – Kishegyesi út route, from the east the main road No. 33 – Köntösgát line – Tócóvölgyi station road – Kishegyesi út and Böszörményi út – Segner tér – Kishegyesi út route.

Traffic signs will be placed on the affected routes to facilitate orientation.

Debrecen City Hall Press