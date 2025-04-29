Apartment catches fire in Debrecen

Local News
Bácsi Éva

Firefighters were dispatched to Böszörményi Street.

A fourth-floor apartment in a residential building caught fire in Debrecen, on Böszörményi Street.

The fire started in the kitchen, where furniture and household items were burning. Professional firefighters from Debrecen and Hajdúböszörmény extinguished the flames using two water jets. The firefighting operation is being coordinated by the disaster management operations service. Crews are currently carrying out post-extinguishing tasks.

Location: Debrecen, Böszörményi Street.

Source: Disaster management

Picture: Debrecenben Hallottam

