Apartment catches fire in Debrecen

A fourth-floor apartment in a residential building caught fire in Debrecen, on Böszörményi Street.

The fire started in the kitchen, where furniture and household items were burning. Professional firefighters from Debrecen and Hajdúböszörmény extinguished the flames using two water jets. The firefighting operation is being coordinated by the disaster management operations service. Crews are currently carrying out post-extinguishing tasks.

Source: Disaster management

Picture: Debrecenben Hallottam