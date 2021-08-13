Tonight, the tram traffic schedule in Debrecen will change

On Friday, August 13, a performance entitled Csíksomlyó Passion will be held in Kossuth Square, which also affects tram transport. During the performance, between 20:00 and 23:00, trams 1 and 2 run in two and three stages, respectively.

Tram traffic schedule:

Common section:

Grand Station – City Hall – Grand Station

Tram 1:

Kálvin tér – University – Kálvin tér

Tram 2:

Section 1: Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János Street) – Szent László Greek Catholic Grammar School – Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János Street)

Section 2: Szent László Greek Catholic Grammar School – Doberdó Street – Szent László Greek Catholic Grammar School

Between the Town Hall and Kálvin Square the tram traffic is paused. The entire tram lines 1 and 2 can only be reached by transfer. Transfer to the University is possible at the Kálvin tér stop, in the direction of Doberdó utca at the Kölcsey Center (Hunyadi János utca) stop, and in the direction of the Grand Station at the Városháza stop.

The line ticket managed at the start of the journey can also be used after transfer, but it must be validated on both vehicles.

DKV