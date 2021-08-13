The weather is warming up on the weekends

The weather heats up a few degrees further on weekends, with up to 36 degrees Celsius on Sundays. In addition, there will be a lot of sunshine, showers and thunderstorms can only be scattered, according to the National Meteorological Service’s national medium-term forecast.

There will be a lot of sunshine on Friday. No precipitation is expected, no rain or thunderstorm may drift to the western border no later than in the afternoon. The air warms up from 11-19 degrees in the morning to 28-34 degrees in the afternoon.

There is usually a lot of sunshine expected on Saturdays as well, but in the northwest, scattered in the north, elsewhere at most there may be showers and thunderstorms. Generally, air movement remains moderate, but there may be strong or stormy gusts of wind during a thunderstorm. The lowest temperature is expected to be between 13-21 and the peak temperature between 29-35 degrees.

On Sundays, in addition to a lot of sunshine, there will be scattered showers and thunderstorms in the west and north, with the least chance in the southeast. The air movement will be lively in many directions, but there may also be stormy gusts of wind in thunderstorms. The minimum temperature is 15-22 degrees, the maximum temperature is 30-36 degrees – read in the forecast.

MTI

pixabay