Chief Medical Officer Warns of Virus Spreading Among Young People

The novel coronavirus has been spreading mostly among young people for the past few weeks, the chief medical officer told MTI, adding that the average age of new patients was around 30.

“There is a higher possibility in that age group to pass on the virus in a social setting,” Cecília Müller said, highlighting the responsibility of young people. She noted that while young people may have milder symptoms of Covid-19, they could transmit the virus to others just as well. Müller also warned that rules and recommendations concerning the epidemic should be observed, with special regard to social distancing, wearing masks in enclosed public spaces, the frequent disinfecting of hands as well as surfaces used by other people. Responsible behaviour could help prevent the reintroduction of restrictions in force during the first wave of the epidemic, she added.

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay