3 Covid-19 Patients Die, Registered Infections Up By 365 in Hungary

Three Covid-19 patients, all elderly and suffering from underlying illnesses, have died, while the number of registered coronavirus infections in Hungary has risen by 365 to 6,622 over the past 24 hours, koronavirus.gov.hu said on Wednesday morning.

The number of fatalities has increased to 619, and 3,903 people have made a recovery. There are 2,100 active infections and 98 Covid-19 patients are being treated in hospital, seven on ventilators. Fully 11,485 people are in official home quarantine and 437,531 tests have been carried out.

The site warned Hungarians to observe social distancing guidelines and hygiene regulations. The government has decided to close borders to foreigners from Sept 1, with certain exceptions, re-introducing border protection measures in force during the first wave of the epidemic. Under the decision Hungarians returning from abroad will have to self-quarantine for 14 days, or until they produce two negative tests taken two days apart. Most infections have been registered in Budapest (2,960), followed by Pest County (945) and the counties of Fejér (437), Komárom-Esztergom (346) and Zala (296). Békés County has the fewest infections (29).

hungarymatters.hu

pixabay